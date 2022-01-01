Go
Green Lemon

915 S Howard Ave

Popular Items

CAMARONES TACO$4.00
grilled shrimp, crisp cabbage, cilantro, pickled red onion, charred jalapeno salsa
QUESO & CHIPS (GF, VF)$6.00
served with tortilla chips
SHIA LABEEF TACO$4.00
spicy shredded beef, queso fresco, corn salsa, sriracha aioli, cilantro
PESCADO TACO$4.00
blackened or fried mahi, crisp cabbage, pickled onions, choice of avocado verde salsa or chipotle crema
STREET TRIO$12.00
any combination of three tacos with your choice of side
KFT TACO$3.50
crispy fried chicken, corn salsa, queso fresco, cilantro, grilled jalapeno ranch
AMERICANO TACO$3.50
grilled chicken, black bean puree, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
CARNE ASADA REMIX TACO$4.00
grilled marinated steak, salsa fresca, crisp cabbage, avocado verde salsa
GIGANTE CHICKEN TACO$3.50
spicy buffalo avocado glazed crispy chicken, crispy onion, pickled jalapeno, bleu cheese crumbles, lime caeser dressing
KUNG FU'D TUNA TACO$4.00
blackened seared rare tuna, pickled red onion, mango, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds
Location

915 S Howard Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
