Green Olive I

PIZZA

610 Shiloh Pike • $$

Avg 3.4 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Cakes$7.00
Seafood Supreme$25.99
Jumbo shrimp, scallops and jumbo lump crabmeat
in a creamy alfredo sauce tossed over
fettuccine pasta.
DN Create Your Own Pasta Dish$14.99
Cheese Cakes$7.00
Kid's Chicken Fingers$6.99
Breaded tender chicken strips fried golden brown,
served with honey mustard sauce and French fries.
Chicken Parma$18.99
Breaded chicken topped with marinara
sauce & melted provolone cheese,
served with pasta.
Crab Cakes$24.99
Two large crab cakes made with jumbo lump
crabmeat, served with lemon, drawn butter,
baked potato and vegetable medley.
Red Pizza$10.29
Our homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella.
App Bang Bang Shrimp$11.50
App Crab Cakes$12.59
Five mini crab cakes made with
jumbo lump crabmeat, served with
lemon and drawn butter.
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

610 Shiloh Pike

Bridgeton NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:15 pm
