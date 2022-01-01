Russell’s Smokehouse like its namesake Green Russell, pays tribute to the rich geographical history of the city of Denver and, more specifically, Larimer Square. While Green Russell is set in the era of 1940’s cocktail culture, Russell’s Smokehouse is a nod to an earlier time, to the spirit of the West and the cowboy tradition of cooking poultry, game and fish over a slow, low flame for a tasty reward at the end of a hard day’s work. Our specialty isn’t in the sauce (which is why we don’t call it barbecue), but in the regional accompaniments, the rich smoke and the slow method of cooking the proteins.



SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1422 Larimer Street • $$