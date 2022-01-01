Go
Toast

Green Russell

Russell’s Smokehouse like its namesake Green Russell, pays tribute to the rich geographical history of the city of Denver and, more specifically, Larimer Square. While Green Russell is set in the era of 1940’s cocktail culture, Russell’s Smokehouse is a nod to an earlier time, to the spirit of the West and the cowboy tradition of cooking poultry, game and fish over a slow, low flame for a tasty reward at the end of a hard day’s work. Our specialty isn’t in the sauce (which is why we don’t call it barbecue), but in the regional accompaniments, the rich smoke and the slow method of cooking the proteins.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1422 Larimer Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (1484 reviews)

Popular Items

Negroni$6.00
choice of classic gin or mezcal
campari, sweet vermouth
Corn Bread$9.00
Cheddar & Hatch Green Chile Cast Iron Corn Bread with Whipped Honey Butter & House-made Jam
Full Rack Feast$50.00
A full-rack of our St. Louis Style Ribs, complete with all the fixings:
Mac & Cheese
BBQ baked beans
Apple Coleslaw
4 Slices of Our Seasonal Pie
Smokehouse Brisket$27.00
House-smoked 14 Hours, Sliced or Chopped, Served with Two Sides
Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$1.00
Bacon Bombs$14.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Bacon, Puff Pastry, Chipotle Ranch
Brisket Sandwich$17.00
House-smoked 14 Hours, Sweet BBQ, Fried Onion, Apple Coleslaw, Chopped or Sliced
Pulled Pork$24.50
House-smoked 14 Hours, Served with Two Sides.
St. Louis Style Ribs
Served with Two Sides.
Braised Collard Greens
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Parking
Outdoor Seating

Location

1422 Larimer Street

Denver CO

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Denver Milk Market

No reviews yet

From celebrated Chef Frank Bonanno comes Denver Milk Market features 16 unique concepts housed inside one of the city’s most exciting new developments, Dairy Block. A unique concierge service allows diners to place an order online and pick it up at a dedicated counter. The service spans all venues—meaning you can order from all concepts and pickup with easy!

Tivoli Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rhein Haus & Wally's

No reviews yet

A Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats and 24 German and local drafts.
Rhein Haus is a two-story, 14,000 square-foot Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats, 24 German and local drafts, Bavarian-inspired cocktail list, and four indoor bocce courts. Please visit our webpage at www.rheinhausdenver.com for additional details and reservation info!

Mercantile Dining and Provision

No reviews yet

Located in Union Station, the hip, high-energy space features a wine library, artisanal market, barista bar, and patio seating. Mercantile dining & provision dishes out New American fare, plus craft beer and cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston