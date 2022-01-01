Go
Green Street Local

Green Street Local, located at 130 S Green Street, is a West Loop neighborhood Spot that offers guests Chicago Comfort Food with a grown-up twist. Select Craft Cocktails, an informed Beer & Wine selection priced for enjoyment, rounding out the locally focused menu.
Staying true to its passion, Green Street Local uses Chicago as the inspiration, with the city and its diverse neighborhoods informing the concept. Chicago can be seen throughout from the menu names, dish inspirations, regionally sourced ingredients and more.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

130 S Green St • $$

Popular Items

GSL VILLAGE SALAD$14.00
Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Shaved Fennel, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives & Friselle over Romaine Lettuce, Dressed in our Red Wine Vinaigrette. Add
Grilled: Chicken 4, Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
RESIDENT BURGER$17.00
Custom Blend Char-Broiled with Sharp Cheddar & House Sauce on Brioche. Served with Fresh Cut Fries. Your Choice Pink or No Pink*
CUZZY'S QUINOA BOWL$19.00
Sautéed Prosciutto, Diced Broccoli, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Chopped Garlic & Quinoa, Topped with Shaved Almonds, Chopped Basil & Feta cheese. Add Grilled Chicken $4, Blackened Shrimp $9, or Salmon $9*
WINGS$17.00
Marinated Jalapeno Wings with Spicy Garlic Rub*
ALEXANDRA'S CAESAR$18.00
Alexandra’s Spicy Signature Caesar Dressing, over Romaine Hearts, with Parmesan Crisps, Sliced Spicy Garlic Chicken Breast & Heirloom Tomatoes*
"Make it a Handful in a Tomato Tortilla w/ Fresh cut Fries"
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Sliced Pickles, Coleslaw, House-Made Buffalo Sauce & Ranch Dressing. Served with Fresh Cut Fries*
CLASSIC WEDGE$14.00
Double Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes & Bacon over an Iceberg Wedge. Add Grilled: Chicken 4, Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
SOCIAL NACHOS$16.00
Our Signature Cheddar Queso, Fresh Guacamole & All The Fixings.
BIKRAM QUINOA BOWL$17.00
Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Plum Tomato, Pomegranate,
Cilantro, Cucumber Avocado, E.V.O.O. & Lemon Zest. Add Grilled Chicken 4,
Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

130 S Green St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
