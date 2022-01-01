Go
Toast

GREEN STREET PUB & Eatery

We are a locally owned and operated American fare restaurant that is more than 30 years old. We have daily specials along with the local favorites.

911 N Green St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

911 N Green St

Brownsburg IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dog House Sports Bar at Brownsburg Bowl

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

B Squared Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brown Skin Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston