Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

16062 Golden West St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

-Miso Bowl-$10.55
Your choice of protein, avocado, broccoli, cabbage, edamame, green onion, sesame seed, nori, brown rice & miso vinaigrette
-Thai Peanut Bowl-$10.55
Your choice of protein, cabbage, carrot, edamame, green onion, peanut, shishito pepper, white rice & thai peanut sauce
-Organic Agave Lemonade-$4.25
-Chimichurri Bowl-$10.55
Your choice of protein, chickpea, onion, tomato, mushroom, shishito pepper, white rice & chimichurri sauce
-Grass Fed Grill Burger-$11.55
Two smash grilled grass fed beef patties, monterey jack cheese, caramelized onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle, chipotle aioli, in a brioche bun
-Sweet Potato Fries-$4.55
-Crispy Cauliflower Bites-$6.95
Crispy cauliflower topped with sesame seeds and green onion. Servd with carrots, celery and your choice of vegan ranch or buffalo sauce.
-Teriyaki Bowl-$10.55
Your choice of protein, broccoli, carrot, edamame, cabbage, green onion, sesame seed, white rice & teriyaki sauce
-Chile Verde Bowl-$10.55
Your choice of protein, avocado, black bean, bell pepper, corn, onion, cilantro lime & chile verde sauce. Make it spicy with habanero fire
-Ranch Wrap-$10.75
Your choice of protein, avocado, black bean, corn, cilantro, romaine, tomato, cheddar jack, chipotle tortilla & chipotle ranch
Location

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
