Green Tomato Grill - Orange

1419 North Tustin St

Popular Items

-Grass Fed Grill Burger-$11.55
Two smash grilled grass fed beef patties, monterey jack cheese, caramelized onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle, chipotle aioli, in a brioche bun
-Teriyaki Bowl-$10.55
Your choice of protein, broccoli, carrot, edamame, cabbage, green onion, sesame seed, white rice & teriyaki sauce
-Mediterranean Bowl-$10.55
Your choice of protein, artichoke, bell pepper, kalamata olive, chickpea, cotija, brown rice & greek vinaigrette
-Ranch Wrap-$10.75
Your choice of protein, avocado, black bean, corn, cilantro, romaine, tomato, cheddar jack, chipotle tortilla & chipotle ranch
-Chimichirri Chicken Melt-$10.95
grilled chicken, arugula, broccoli, caramelized onion, sriracha bacon, cheddar jack, flatbread & chimichurri sauce
-Crispy Cauliflower Bites-$6.95
Crispy cauliflower topped with sesame seeds and green onion. Servd with carrots, celery and your choice of vegan ranch or buffalo sauce.
-Sweet Potato Fries-$4.55
-Chimichurri Bowl-$10.55
Your choice of protein, chickpea, onion, tomato, mushroom, shishito pepper, white rice & chimichurri sauce
-Chile Verde Bowl-$10.55
Your choice of protein, avocado, black bean, bell pepper, corn, onion, cilantro lime & chile verde sauce. make is spicy with habanero fire
-Thai Peanut Bowl-$10.55
Your choice of protein, cabbage, carrot, edamame, green onion, peanut, shishito pepper, white rice & thai peanut sauce
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
