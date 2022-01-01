Green Valley restaurants you'll love

Green Valley restaurants
Toast
  • Green Valley

Green Valley's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Green Valley restaurants

Jerry Bobs - Green Valley image

 

Jerry Bobs - Green Valley

1325 W Duval Mine Rd Ste # 195, Green Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cicken Tenders$12.99
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Bacon & Eggs$11.99
Restaurant banner

 

Posada Java

665 South Park Centre Avenue, Green Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tarragon Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Classic chicken salad with a fresh spring taste set on a buttery croissant and topped off with lettuce and tomato.
Iced Latte$3.75
Espresso shots and your choice of milk and flavoring over ice.
TMB Panini$7.00
A soft panini bread topped with a basil pesto spread, tomato and melted mozzarella, toasted to perfection.
Mario McGee's Pizza image

 

Mario McGee's Pizza

101 South La Canada Drive, Suite 19, Green Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tucson

