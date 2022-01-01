Green Valley restaurants you'll love
Green Valley's top cuisines
Must-try Green Valley restaurants
More about Jerry Bobs - Green Valley
Jerry Bobs - Green Valley
1325 W Duval Mine Rd Ste # 195, Green Valley
|Popular items
|Cicken Tenders
|$12.99
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
|Bacon & Eggs
|$11.99
More about Posada Java
Posada Java
665 South Park Centre Avenue, Green Valley
|Popular items
|Tarragon Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
Classic chicken salad with a fresh spring taste set on a buttery croissant and topped off with lettuce and tomato.
|Iced Latte
|$3.75
Espresso shots and your choice of milk and flavoring over ice.
|TMB Panini
|$7.00
A soft panini bread topped with a basil pesto spread, tomato and melted mozzarella, toasted to perfection.