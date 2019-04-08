Go
Banner picView gallery

Green Valley Swim Club

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

160 Green Valley Rd

Sinking Spring, PA 19608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

160 Green Valley Rd, Sinking Spring PA 19608

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Salute Ristorante Italiano
orange starNo Reviews
4716 Penn Avenue Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View restaurantnext
Ganly's Pub & Restaurant - 500 Brownsville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
500 Brownsville Rd Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View restaurantnext
Lilli's Ranch House
orange starNo Reviews
2738 Penn Avenue West Lawn, PA 19609
View restaurantnext
Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
84 Commerce Drive Reading, PA 19610
View restaurantnext
Squawk Cafe on Keiser Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2609 Keiser Boulevard Reading, PA 19610
View restaurantnext
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1 Wellington Boulevard Wyomissing, PA 19610
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sinking Spring

Nonno Alby’s Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.5 • 752
701 Penn Ave West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Café de Colombia - Downtown Reading
orange star4.6 • 124
645 Penn St Reading, PA 19601
View restaurantnext
Tony's of West Reading
orange star4.7 • 109
449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite) West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 19
702 N 8th St Reading, PA 19604
View restaurantnext
Rancho Merengue Inc
orange star4.0 • 1
101 S 10th st Reading, PA 19602
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sinking Spring

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Green Valley Swim Club

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston