Go
Toast

Green Acres Cafe LLC

Come in and enjoy!

2131 PLAINFIELD PIKE • $

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2131 PLAINFIELD PIKE

JOHNSTON RI

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Griddle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nexdine

No reviews yet

Email unit417northwoodscafe@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Atwood Grill

No reviews yet

Italian Chefs have developed world famous cuisine which has proven that healthy and nutritious food can be prepared in a manner which satisfies a gourmet palate. It is this tradition of excellence that the Atwood Grill has presented to our patrons.

Baja's - Johnston

No reviews yet

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston