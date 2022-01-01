Green Box Kitchen DeCo

Go
Green Box Kitchen is a fast-casual Plant-Based restaurant that serves hand crafted smoothies, açaí bowls, cold pressed juices, and other fresh foods that are incredibly delicious and always 100% Plant-Based.

111 W 10th St

Popular Items

"OG" Acai Bowl$10.00
Organic acai, topped with granola, sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries, agave drizzle. 16oz
Avocado Toast$5.50
Multigrain bread toasted and topped with avocado, coconut oil, lime, special seasoning, and pickled red onions
Morning Green Giant$8.00
Pineapple juice, spinach, avocado, matcha, frozen banana, frozen mango, agave
Mini "OG" Acai Bowl$7.00
Organic acai, topped with granola, sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries, agave drizzle. 12oz
Soul Glow$8.00
Orange juice, turmeric, cinnamon, frozen banana, frozen mango, agave
I Need A Vacation$8.00
Pineapple juice, frozen banana, frozen strawberry, frozen pineapple, agave
Elixir No7$6.00
Green apple, pineapple, green pear, lemon, ginger, basil, mint
Willy Wonka$8.00
Pineapple juice, frozen banana, frozen strawberry, frozen blueberry, agave
PB & J Toast$5.50
Multigrain bread toasted and topped with organic peanut butter, jam, sliced bananas, granola, and agave
Chickpea Tuna Sandwich$9.00
Multigrain bread with chickpea tuna (mashed roasted chickpeas, secret blend of spices. sweet pickles, mayo) topped with spinach, cucumber, and grape tomatoes.
Location

111 W 10th St

Wilmington DE

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

