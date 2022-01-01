Greenbrae restaurants you'll love

Greenbrae restaurants
Toast
  • Greenbrae

Greenbrae's top cuisines

American
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Caterers
Must-try Greenbrae restaurants

SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

310 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes
Gott's Roadside image

 

Gott's Roadside

302 Bon Air Center, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Chili spice-dusted & served with house-made ranch.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Ahi Poke Crispy Tacos$15.99
Ahi poke (Hawaiian-style raw, marinated, sushi grade Ahi tuna), sliced avocado, green cabbage & cilantro slaw, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo in crispy taco shells. 3 tacos per order.
More about Gott's Roadside
Burma Superstar | SF2BAY image

 

Shakewell | SF2BAY

Marin Art & Garden Center 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Ross

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp & Cilantro Har Gow 4pc$7.50
shrimp, juicy pork, cilantro
Gan Ban Noodles$10.50
zucchini, chili, mushroom, egg, tomato, peanut
Contains nut
Shrimp Har Gow 4pc$7.50
shrimp, juicy pork
More about Shakewell | SF2BAY
Cuisine of Nepal | SF2BAY image

 

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Cir, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bibimbop (Mixed Rice Bowl)$18.75
A bed of rice with spinach, mushroom, julienned carrots, bean sprouts, quinoa and assorted vegetables topped with your choice of protein and fried egg
Kimchi Fried Rice$18.75
Housemade vegan kimchi, scallion & fried egg.
Choose one : beef, chicken, pork, bacon, sapm or tofu
Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenbrae

Chicken Salad

