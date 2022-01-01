Cake in Greenbrae

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Marin

310 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/4 Sheet Cake$155.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. 1/4 sheet cake with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Chocolate with white vanilla buttercream inside and out.
Luscious Lemon Cake$0.00
Four layers of vanilla cake filled with fresh lemon curd, frosted with vanilla buttercream.
Carrot Cake$0.00
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Banner pic

 

Half Day Cafe

848 College Ave, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 reg Cake$7.50
