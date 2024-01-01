Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Greenbrae

Go
Greenbrae restaurants
Toast

Greenbrae restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Main pic

 

Dee's Place

835 College Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$10.99
More about Dee's Place
Restaurant banner

 

Roadrunner Burrito - 158 Bon Air Ctr

158 Bon Air Ctr, Greenbrae

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Burrito with Grilled Chicken, Rice & Beans$7.95
More about Roadrunner Burrito - 158 Bon Air Ctr

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenbrae

Burritos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Turkey Burgers

Cake

Calamari

Cookies

Pancakes

Map

More near Greenbrae to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

No reviews yet

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (73 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (540 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston