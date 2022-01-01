Chicken curry in Greenbrae
Greenbrae restaurants that serve chicken curry
143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield
|Chicken Curry Family Size
|$22.00
Sides sold separately.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Chicken Curry Side
|$9.95
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Chicken Curry Dinner
|$18.75
Comes with basmati rice, Roti (whole wheat bread), Dal or Beans, Achar (pickles)
|Nagala Sya - Traditional Chicken Curry
|$22.00
Boneless chicken cooked in curry base. Include rice and roti.
Items to be warmed instructions included.
|Kukhura Ra Saagko Tarkari - Spinach Chicken Cream Curry
|$22.00
Fresh chopped baby spinach and chicken cooked with a light cream sauce in a curry base. Includes rice and roti.
Items to be warmed instructions included.
|Kukhurako Ledo - Chicken Cashew Cream Curry
|$22.00
Fan Favorite! Flame-broiled chicken cooked with a light blended cashew cream sauce in curry base.
Comes with choice of rice and roti.
Items to be warmed instructions included.
|Chicken Curry Dahl
|$17.00
Burma Superstar’s special curry with yellow beans ( Chicken is on the bone).