Chicken curry in Greenbrae

Greenbrae restaurants
Greenbrae restaurants that serve chicken curry

Viks Chaat | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Family Size$22.00
Sides sold separately.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Curry Side$9.95
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Curry Dinner$18.75
Comes with basmati rice, Roti (whole wheat bread), Dal or Beans, Achar (pickles)
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nagala Sya - Traditional Chicken Curry$22.00
Boneless chicken cooked in curry base. Include rice and roti.
Items to be warmed instructions included.
Kukhura Ra Saagko Tarkari - Spinach Chicken Cream Curry$22.00
Fresh chopped baby spinach and chicken cooked with a light cream sauce in a curry base. Includes rice and roti.
Items to be warmed instructions included.
Kukhurako Ledo - Chicken Cashew Cream Curry$22.00
Fan Favorite! Flame-broiled chicken cooked with a light blended cashew cream sauce in curry base.
Comes with choice of rice and roti.
Items to be warmed instructions included.
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Dahl$17.00
Burma Superstar’s special curry with yellow beans ( Chicken is on the bone).
Tacko | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
