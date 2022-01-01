Chicken salad in Greenbrae
Greenbrae restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
Jaranita | SF2BAY
143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.95
shaved, roasted chicken breast, chopped romaine, spinach, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg with mustard shallot vinaigrette
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
**Some of our locations are temporarily out of eggs, so this item may be excluded from your salad due to availability**
|Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and french fries)
|$41.00
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
|Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and french fries)
|$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
More about Gott's Roadside
Gott's Roadside
302 Bon Air Center, Kentfield
|Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
More about Viks Chaat | SF2BAY
Viks Chaat | SF2BAY
143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield
|Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)
|$41.00
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
|Burmese Style Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick
|Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)
|$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield
|Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and french fries)
|$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
|Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and french fries)
|$41.00
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield
|Burmese Style Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick
|Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)
|$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
|Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)
|$41.00
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad