Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Greenbrae

Go
Greenbrae restaurants
Toast

Greenbrae restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.95
shaved, roasted chicken breast, chopped romaine, spinach, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg with mustard shallot vinaigrette
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
**Some of our locations are temporarily out of eggs, so this item may be excluded from your salad due to availability**
Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and french fries)$41.00
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and french fries)$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

302 Bon Air Center, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

Viks Chaat | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)$41.00
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
Burmese Style Chicken Salad$14.00
Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick
Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
More about Viks Chaat | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and french fries)$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and french fries)$41.00
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burmese Style Chicken Salad$14.00
Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick
Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)$41.00
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$19.25
Mary's Free Range Saffron Chicken Breast Kabob over organic greens, tomato, cucumber, egg & feta (gf)
More about Tacko | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenbrae

Curry

Lomo

Hummus

Chicken Shawarma

Crispy Beef

Kale Salad

Pork Belly

Curry Chicken

Map

More near Greenbrae to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston