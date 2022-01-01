Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Greenbrae

Greenbrae restaurants
Greenbrae restaurants that serve chili

B Star | SF2BAY image

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamarind Chili Shrimp (GF)$19.50
Wok-tossed chili tamarind shrimp with onions, garlic, cilantro.
Gluten-Free
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

302 Bon Air Center, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$8.99
House-made beef & bean chili made with Anchor Steam. Topped with cheddar cheese & green onions.
Chili Cheese Dog$10.99
With cheddar cheese & house-made chili.
Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Topped with house-made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

Viks Chaat | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Chili Shrimp$19.00
Wok tossed shrimp in our garlicky infused oil, and topped with toasted garlic and cilantro
Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)$17.50
Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions
Chili Lamb$18.00
Spicy. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.
More about Viks Chaat | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Lamb$18.00
Spicy. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.
Garlic Chili Shrimp$19.00
Wok tossed shrimp in our garlicky infused oil, and topped with toasted garlic and cilantro
Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)$17.50
Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Chili Garlic Bottle | 4 oz$5.25
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

