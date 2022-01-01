Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Greenbrae

Greenbrae restaurants
Greenbrae restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.95
shaved, roasted chicken breast, chopped romaine, spinach, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg with mustard shallot vinaigrette
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
**Some of our locations are temporarily out of eggs, so this item may be excluded from your salad due to availability**
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

302 Bon Air Center, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.99
Seasonal lettuce tossed with lemon-Dijon vinaigrette & topped with chicken, Zoe's bacon, tomatoes, organic cage-free hard-boiled egg, Point Reyes blue cheese & avocado.
More about Gott's Roadside

