Curry in Greenbrae

|Salmon Curry Pot Pie
|$18.25
A creamy Thai-spiced curry pie with salmon, vegetables and basil, topped with pastry crust and sprinkled with black sesame. Served with side salad.
|Spicy Curried Couscous
|$3.15
roasted cauliflower & carrots with Mendo's signature spice mix
vegan
|Coconut Curry Tempeh Noodles (VE)
|$16.00
Rice noodles with coconut curry, tempeh, cucumbers, broccoli, mushrooms, cilantro, fried onion, wonton chips, chili oil and lime.
Vegan
|Burmese Style Shrimp Curry
|$19.00
Burma Superstar's specialty curry made with tomatoes. Medium spicy
|Chicken Curry Family Size
|$22.00
Sides sold separately.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Vegetarian Curry Dinner
|$17.75
Comes with basmati rice, Roti (whole wheat bread), Dal or Beans, Achar (pickles)
|Pork Curry with Pickled Mangos
|$17.00
Braised tender pork curry with potatoes, marinated with pickled mangos
|Vegetable Curry Deluxe (not available mild)
|$15.00
Special curry made with tomatoes, squash, potatoes, eggplant green peas, lentils, bell peppers, cauliflower and mint
|Chicken Curry Dahl
|$17.00
Burma Superstar’s special curry with yellow beans ( Chicken is on the bone).
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
|Karaage Curry
|$17.00
Three (3) pieces of our original, marinated chicken karaage served with curry, rice, and pickles.
