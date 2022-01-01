Garlic noodles in Greenbrae

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Garlic Noodles (V)$7.00
Egg noodles, fried garlic, broccoli.
Vegetarian
Kids Garlic Noodles with Chicken$8.50
Egg noodles, fried garlic, broccoli and poached chicken
Garlic Noodles with Broccoli & Mushroom (V)$13.50
Egg noodles with fried garlic, scallions, broccoli and mushroom.
Vegetarian
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
Burma Superstar | SF2BAY image

 

Viks Chaat | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Noodles - Duck$13.50
Flour noodles w/ duck, fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Garlic Noodles - Vegetarian$11.50
Flour noodles w/ fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
More about Viks Chaat | SF2BAY
Cuisine of Nepal | SF2BAY image

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Noodles - Duck$13.50
Flour noodles w/ duck, fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Garlic Noodles - Vegetarian$11.50
Flour noodles w/ fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

