Garlic noodles in Greenbrae

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield
|Kids Garlic Noodles (V)
|$7.00
Egg noodles, fried garlic, broccoli.
Vegetarian
|Kids Garlic Noodles with Chicken
|$8.50
Egg noodles, fried garlic, broccoli and poached chicken
|Garlic Noodles with Broccoli & Mushroom (V)
|$13.50
Egg noodles with fried garlic, scallions, broccoli and mushroom.
Vegetarian
|Garlic Noodles - Duck
|$13.50
Flour noodles w/ duck, fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
|Garlic Noodles - Vegetarian
|$11.50
Flour noodles w/ fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce