Pancakes in Greenbrae
Greenbrae restaurants that serve pancakes
Half Day Cafe
848 College Ave, Kentfield
|RASBERRY WHOLE WHEAT PANCAKES
|$13.50
SERVED WITH ORANGE BUTTER
|1 Reg Pancake
|$5.00
|BUTTER MILK PANCAKES
|$12.00
SERVED WITH ORANGE BUTTER
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY - Kentfield
143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield
|Kimchi Pancake
|$19.75
Korean pancake with diced-kimchi, fish sauce, flour batter and snow puff mushroom
|Seafood Pancake
|$24.25
Traditional Korean style seafood (squid, mussel, clam) pancake, prepared with flour batter