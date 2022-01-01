Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Greenbrae

Greenbrae restaurants
Greenbrae restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

Viks Chaat | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Samosa Cholle (V) (2 pc)$11.00
Vegetarian samosa with bean sauce.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Vegetarian Samosa (V) (1 pc)$3.25
1 pc Vegetarian Samosa
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Samosa Chutney (V) (2 pc)$6.25
Vegetarian samosas served with mint and tamarind sauce.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Viks Chaat | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Samosa$10.00
2 pcs Your choice of Lamb or Vegetarian. Filled with spiced potato, cabbage, green onion, peas wrapped in a thin layer of flour dough and fried crisp. Served with mint and tamarind sauce.
Items to be warmed instructions included.
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

