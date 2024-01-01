Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak burritos in
Greenbrae
/
Greenbrae
/
Steak Burritos
Greenbrae restaurants that serve steak burritos
Dee's Place
835 College Avenue, Kentfield
No reviews yet
Steak Burrito w/Side of Tortilla Chips & Pico De Gallo
$9.00
More about Dee's Place
Roadrunner Burrito - 158 Bon Air Ctr
158 Bon Air Ctr, Greenbrae
No reviews yet
Kids Burrito with Grilled Steak, Rice & Beans
$8.50
More about Roadrunner Burrito - 158 Bon Air Ctr
