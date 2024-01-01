Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Greenbrae

Go
Greenbrae restaurants
Toast

Greenbrae restaurants that serve steak burritos

Main pic

 

Dee's Place

835 College Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Burrito w/Side of Tortilla Chips & Pico De Gallo$9.00
More about Dee's Place
Restaurant banner

 

Roadrunner Burrito - 158 Bon Air Ctr

158 Bon Air Ctr, Greenbrae

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Burrito with Grilled Steak, Rice & Beans$8.50
More about Roadrunner Burrito - 158 Bon Air Ctr

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenbrae

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Turkey Burgers

Pancakes

Cookies

Burritos

Map

More near Greenbrae to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (757 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (827 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (595 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston