Tacos in Greenbrae
Greenbrae restaurants that serve tacos
More about Gott's Roadside
Gott's Roadside
302 Bon Air Center, Kentfield
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi* with spicy Asado seasoning, griddled and served in soft organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, cilantro, jalapeño, oranges & crema. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
|Avocado Tacos
|$11.99
Crispy fried avocados served in soft, blue corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, queso fresco, salsa verde, red onions, lime & chipotle mayo. 3 tacos per order
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield
|The Impossible Taco Salad
|$15.25
Plant-based Impossible chorizo, housemade superfood krunchies, chopped romaine, curly kale, succotash with roasted corn, black beans & jicama, red onions, cilantro, grape tomatoes, avocado with house vegan chipotle ranch
vegan & gluten free