Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Greenbrae

Go
Greenbrae restaurants
Toast

Greenbrae restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

302 Bon Air Center, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi* with spicy Asado seasoning, griddled and served in soft organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, cilantro, jalapeño, oranges & crema. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
Baja Fish Tacos$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
Avocado Tacos$11.99
Crispy fried avocados served in soft, blue corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, queso fresco, salsa verde, red onions, lime & chipotle mayo. 3 tacos per order
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Impossible Taco Salad$15.25
Plant-based Impossible chorizo, housemade superfood krunchies, chopped romaine, curly kale, succotash with roasted corn, black beans & jicama, red onions, cilantro, grape tomatoes, avocado with house vegan chipotle ranch
vegan & gluten free
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenbrae

Quinoa Salad

Shawarma

Curry Chicken

Garlic Noodles

Chili

Chicken Shawarma

Kale Salad

Dumplings

Map

More near Greenbrae to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston