Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian sandwiches in Greenbrae

Go
Greenbrae restaurants
Toast

Greenbrae restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches

Item pic

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Vegetarian Pesto Caprese Sandwich$12.75
fresh mozzarella, marinated red peppers, basil pesto, mixed greens, balsamic glaze drizzle on panini-pressed ciabatta
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Viks Chaat | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate with Levant Sandwich$20.50
Our most popular vegetarian combination plate. Comes with Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Cheese Karni Fillo, Dolma Grape Leaf and Levant Sandwich. Comes with hummus and green salad.
More about Viks Chaat | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Nippon Curry | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate with Levant Sandwich$20.50
Our most popular vegetarian combination plate. Comes with Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Cheese Karni Fillo, Dolma Grape Leaf and Levant Sandwich. Comes with hummus and green salad.
More about Nippon Curry | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenbrae

Curry Chicken

Hanger Steaks

Dumplings

Tagliatelle

Fried Rice

Chicken Salad

Stew

Lomo

Map

More near Greenbrae to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston