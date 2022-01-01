Go
Toast

Greenbrier Swim & Social

Come in and enjoy!

3101 Indian Creek Dr

No reviews yet

Location

3101 Indian Creek Dr

Miami Beach FL

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Piola

No reviews yet

In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.

House of Dog

No reviews yet

Hot Dogs! Beer!
Beer Infused Hot Dogs!
Check us out!

Rare Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Rare Steakhouse is a unique space that fuses contemporary dining in a non-traditional kosher restaurant setting. It crosses the lines to create a singular synergy, bringing kosher entertainment to a new level. Rare offers wild game meats and live music. From interiors to cuisine, Rare Steakhouse permeates trend. Understanding that any style of luxury dining, be it kosher or non-kosher, starts with the freshest ingredients, the restaurant replicates classic steakhouse approaches infusing international influences with all sauces homemade and items prepared fresh daily. Rare Steakhouse is a rare find in a HOT location.

Sushi a La Carte

No reviews yet

Best Kosher Sushi in Miami!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston