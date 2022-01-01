Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greencastle restaurants you'll love

Go
Greencastle restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Greencastle

Greencastle's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Greencastle restaurants

Almost Home Restaurant and Bar image

 

Almost Home Restaurant and Bar

17 West Franklin, Greencastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Almost Home Burger$12.00
fresh angus beef, grilled, LTO
House Salad (gf)$5.00
fresh greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, sprouts, pumpkin seeds
Hand Breaded Tenderloin$12.00
panko breaded, fried, LTO
More about Almost Home Restaurant and Bar
Banner pic

 

Wally’s - 727 Main Street

727 Main Street, Greencastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Wally’s - 727 Main Street
Pizza King of Greencastle image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza King of Greencastle

400 S Bloomington St, Greencastle

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
More about Pizza King of Greencastle
Map

More near Greencastle to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (260 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (339 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston