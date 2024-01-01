Buffalo chicken wraps in Greencastle
Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream
2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap SPECIAL
|$11.75
Grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato, in your choice of wrap. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap SPECIAL
|$10.25
Grilled or breaded chicken covered in buffalo sauce and provolone cheese topped with lettuce tomato and ranch on your choice of wrap. Comes with fresh cuts