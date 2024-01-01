Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Greencastle

Greencastle restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Lizzy's Restaurant image

 

Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle

Buffalo Chicken Wrap SPECIAL$11.75
Grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato, in your choice of wrap. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap SPECIAL$10.25
Grilled or breaded chicken covered in buffalo sauce and provolone cheese topped with lettuce tomato and ranch on your choice of wrap. Comes with fresh cuts
Restaurant banner

 

B-Sides -

104 East Baltimore Street, Greencastle

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
wood oven roasted chicken, bleu cheese dressing, monterey jack cheese, romaine
