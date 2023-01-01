Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Greencastle

Greencastle restaurants
Greencastle restaurants that serve cheesecake

Belle's Kitchen - 101 West Baltimore Street

101 West Baltimore Street, Greencastle

Sweet Vanilla Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy vanilla bean cheesecake topped with a homemade strawberry vanilla puree.
Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle

Fried Cheesecake Sundae$7.50
Our Premium Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream, with Two Fried Cheesecake wedges Dusted with Cinnamon Sugar and Topped with Your Choice of Chocolate, Strawberry, or Banana. Finished the way you like with Whipped Cream, Nuts, and Cherry.
Blueberry Cheesecake$0.00
