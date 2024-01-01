Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Greencastle

Greencastle restaurants
Greencastle restaurants that serve chicken salad

Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle

Breaded Chicken Salad$11.50
Breaded Chicken on a bed a of Mixed Greens with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Onions with your choice of Bacon Bits, Croutons, and Mozzarella. Any changs include in special request.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.50
Grilled Chicken on Mixed Greens with Cucumber, Tomato and Red Onion with your choice of Bacon Bits, Croutons, and Mozzarella. Any changes include in special request.
South West Chicken Salad$14.50
Cajun dusted chicken on a bed of mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, with tortilla strips.
Cafe Del Sol - Greencastle

164 E Baltimore Street, Greencastle

ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
romaine | field greens | black beans | corn | mango salsa | avocado | adobo bbq chicken | crispy onions | ranch
