Chicken wraps in Greencastle

Greencastle restaurants
Greencastle restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap SPECIAL$11.75
Grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato, in your choice of wrap. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap$8.50
Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Ranch Dressing
Mom's Crispy Chicken Wrap SPECIAL$10.75
Grilled or breaded chicken with crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, and spicy ranch in your choice of wrap. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
B-Sides -

104 East Baltimore Street, Greencastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken caesar wrap$14.00
crispy chicken, romaine, reggiano, house caesar dressing
