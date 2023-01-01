Chicken wraps in Greencastle
Greencastle restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream
2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap SPECIAL
|$11.75
Grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato, in your choice of wrap. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
|Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Ranch Dressing
|Mom's Crispy Chicken Wrap SPECIAL
|$10.75
Grilled or breaded chicken with crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, and spicy ranch in your choice of wrap. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.