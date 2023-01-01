Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Greencastle

Greencastle restaurants
Greencastle restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Belle's Kitchen - 101 West Baltimore Street

101 West Baltimore Street, Greencastle

Side of crabby Mac and cheese$4.50
More about Belle's Kitchen - 101 West Baltimore Street
Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle

Bacon Mac&Cheese Burger$9.50
1/4 Pound, Fresh not Frozen, 100% all Beef Patty toped with Mac & Cheese Bites, Bacon and BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche. If you would like the Burger as it comes just press add to order, if you want to make adjustments or add toppings you may do that as well.
BBQ Mac Cheese Steak SPECIAL$12.25
A 6" beef cheese steak with American Cheese, Bacon, 4 Mac & Cheese wedges, and BBQ sauce with your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Comes with fresh cut fries.
Piggy Mac & Cheese Burger SPECIAL$12.95
A1/4 lb burger topped with American cheese, 3 Mac and cheese wedges, pulled pork BBQ, and bacon. Comes with freshcuts.
More about Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream

