Tacos in Greencastle
Greencastle restaurants that serve tacos
More about Belle's Kitchen - 101 West Baltimore Street
Belle's Kitchen - 101 West Baltimore Street
101 West Baltimore Street, Greencastle
|Porky Taco
|$5.00
|Brisket Taco
|$15.00
Slow cooked, shredded beef brisket, sweet corn salsa, avocado ranch crema, pickled onions, and queso fresco cheese.
|Fish Taco
|$14.00
Sautéed market fresh fish, citrus slaw, avocado ranch crema, pickled onions, and queso fresco cheese.
More about Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream
Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream
2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle
|Taco Burger SPECIAL
|$13.75
A 1/4 lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, tortilla crunchies, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, chipotle mayo and half of an avocado. Comes with fresh cut fries.