Tacos in Greencastle

Greencastle restaurants
Greencastle restaurants that serve tacos

Belle's Kitchen - 101 West Baltimore Street

101 West Baltimore Street, Greencastle

Porky Taco$5.00
Brisket Taco$15.00
Slow cooked, shredded beef brisket, sweet corn salsa, avocado ranch crema, pickled onions, and queso fresco cheese.
Fish Taco$14.00
Sautéed market fresh fish, citrus slaw, avocado ranch crema, pickled onions, and queso fresco cheese.
Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle

Taco Burger SPECIAL$13.75
A 1/4 lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, tortilla crunchies, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, chipotle mayo and half of an avocado. Comes with fresh cut fries.
