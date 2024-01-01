Turkey wraps in Greencastle
Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream
2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle
|Turkey Club Wrap SPECIAL
|$11.25
Our sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and bacon in your choice of wrap. Comes with fresh cut fries.
|Turkey Bacon Cheddar Wrap SPECIAL
|$11.25
Sliced turkey topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles in your choice of wrap. Comes with fresh cut fries.
|California Turkey Wrap SPECIAL
|$15.00
Sliced turkey with pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo, avocado, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of wrap. Comes with fresh cut fries.