Turkey wraps in Greencastle

Greencastle restaurants
Greencastle restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Wrap SPECIAL$11.25
Our sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and bacon in your choice of wrap. Comes with fresh cut fries.
Turkey Bacon Cheddar Wrap SPECIAL$11.25
Sliced turkey topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles in your choice of wrap. Comes with fresh cut fries.
California Turkey Wrap SPECIAL$15.00
Sliced turkey with pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo, avocado, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of wrap. Comes with fresh cut fries.
Cafe Del Sol - Greencastle

164 E Baltimore Street, Greencastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY WRAP$14.00
honey wheat tortilla | smoked turkey | cranberry mayo | chopped romaine
