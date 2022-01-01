Go
Toast

Green Cup Café

Healthy, sustainable, and organic is our mission! We offer local coffee & loose-leaf tea, bubble tea, raw juices & whole food smoothies, vegan meals for breakfast and lunch, made-to-order salads and wraps, soups, vegan desserts, açaí bowls, and much more.

1412 Dean Street STE #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Green Crunchwrap$12.99
Charred oyster mushrooms, black beans, raw cashew
cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, lime, chipotle ranch grilled up in a flour tortilla. Order with a side of your choice.
Buddha's Bowl$13.99
Black Beans, sweet potato, quinoa, kale, avocado, pickled carrots, cilantro, coconut aminos topped with house-made yum-yum sauce & hemp hearts.
Vegan Nachos$13.99
Blended Taro Boba
Our special taro mixture infused with oat milk and lavender. Customize your boba tea with the available boba bubbles we offer!
Seasonal Green Tea
Freshly brewed seasonal green tea. Order hot or iced and customize with lemonade, different flavors, and more!
Turkey Avocado Croissant$11.99
Turkey, avocado, tomato, red onion, fresh greens
layered between a toasted croissant with dill cream cheese.
Southwest Wrap$12.99
Avocado Bagel$9.99
Avocado, cucumbers, pickled onions, vegan mayo, micro-greens
and tomatoes on a toasted bagel. Order with a side of your choice.
Dean Street Burrito$12.99
JUST egg, Beyond breakfast sausage, hash browns,
tomatoes, pickled onions, roasted peppers & onions, secret breakfast sauce. Order with a side of your choice.
PB&J$7.99
Freshly blended blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, protein powder, and coconut milk. Customize with different smoothie add ons and more!
See full menu

Location

1412 Dean Street STE #100

Fort Myers FL

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3 Pepper Burrito

No reviews yet

Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!

The Standard Restaurant

No reviews yet

Legendary cuisine

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

Edison Lunch Box

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Located inside the Lee County Justice Center on the 2nd Floor- Monroe St. Side of the building

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston