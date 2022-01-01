Go
Toast

Greene Eagle Winery

If you've been searching for class and serenity in a quaint country setting, you've found it!
Good food, good drink, large outdoor deck and a structural craftsmanship seldom seen today.
Reminiscent to taverns of the past. This is the place for you.
You are invited to come and taste fine hand crafted wines, beer and dine in an
18th century style post and beam cape cod structure.
​From the warmth of the fire to the aroma of the building's timbers, to the friendly company all around, this is a destination to unwind, relax, enjoy and take in a little bit of yester year.
​Or as we like to say...
Come as guests, leave as family and...
take a sip back in time!

FRENCH FRIES

2576 DAVIS PECK RD • $$

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2576 DAVIS PECK RD

CORTLAND OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cortland Moose Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chrissy's Lake Tavern

No reviews yet

Fine Food,
Good Times &
Great Smiles!

The Peter Allen Inn and Event Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southtown Smokehouse And Saloon

No reviews yet

Texas BBQ, tacos, burgers, gourmet hotdogs and more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston