Greene restaurants you'll love
Must-try Greene restaurants
More about Epicurean Feast at Raymond - (Employees Only)
Epicurean Feast at Raymond - (Employees Only)
22 South Canal Street, Greene
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders with Fries
|$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
|Create Your Sandwich
|$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
|Create Your Own Omelet
|$0.00
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
More about Patocka's
Patocka's
62 Genesee Street, Greene
|Popular items
|Howe 'Bout a Burger
|$14.50
1/2 pound beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, cooper cheese, on a toasted brioche bun.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine tossed in our house made caesar dressing, topped with garlicky croutons and parmesan cheese.