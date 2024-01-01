Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greene restaurants you'll love

Greene restaurants
  • Greene

Greene's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Salad
Salad
Must-try Greene restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Epicurean Feast at Raymond - (Employees Only)

22 South Canal Street, Greene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Create Your Own Omelet$0.00
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
More about Epicurean Feast at Raymond - (Employees Only)
Banner pic

 

Patocka's

62 Genesee Street, Greene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Howe 'Bout a Burger$14.50
1/2 pound beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, cooper cheese, on a toasted brioche bun.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine tossed in our house made caesar dressing, topped with garlicky croutons and parmesan cheese.
More about Patocka's
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 2 image

 

Doug’s Food Trailer 2/28- Grand Union Plaza, Owego

154 South Chenango Street, Greene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Doug’s Food Trailer 2/28- Grand Union Plaza, Owego
