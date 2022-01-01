Go
Greenery Co

Popular Items

Customize your Greenery$8.50
Choose up to two bases + four toppings + two dressings
Carrot Pimento Cheese$5.00
Carrot pimento cheese with house crackers
Chipotle Shrimp$13.50
Blackened shrimp, wild rice, avocado, green apple, purple cabbage, cilantro, and crispy tortilla strips w/ honey chipotle vinaigrette
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Butternut Miso$14.50
Music City Med$12.50
Carrot Falafel, quinoa, arugula, feta, olives, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and crispy chickpeas and Za'atar w/ preserved lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Pesto$12.50
Roasted chicken, spring mix, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted broccoli, and fresh basil w/ pesto vinaigrett
Location

1705 21st Avenue South

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
