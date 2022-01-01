Go
Greene's Pour House image

Greene's Pour House

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

235 Reviews

$$

44 W 6th Ave

Oshkosh, WI 54902

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

44 W 6th Ave, Oshkosh WI 54902

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Best Western Premier Waterfront Hotel

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Best Western Premier Waterfront Hotel

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Becket’s

No reviews yet

modern American waterfront dining in the heart of Downtown Oshkosh !

Ardy & Ed's Drive In

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greene's Pour House

orange star4.4 • 235 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston