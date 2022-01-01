Greene's Pour House
Your Friendly Neighborhood Meeting Place!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
134 W Wisconsin Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
134 W Wisconsin Ave
Neenah WI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Little Siam
Come on in and enjoy!
Globe Coffee
Within The Plaza, Globe Coffee operates on a year-round basis. Join us for a coffee, specialty drink, breakfast and lunch!
If you would like to dine in house, please specify in the special requests section. Thank you!
Flagstone Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!