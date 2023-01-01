Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Greenfield

Greenfield restaurants
Greenfield restaurants that serve pies

The Mug image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Mug - Greenfield

117 Apple Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.5 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mud Pie
More about The Mug - Greenfield
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Hand Pie image

 

Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour

1558 n State St, Greenfield

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Hand Pie$5.25
One Dozen Mixed Danishes/Galettes/Hand Pies$39.99
6 each of danishes and croissants and 6 each of hand pies and galettes. Please comment for selection if you like.
Sausage Gravy Hand Pie$4.75
More about Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour

