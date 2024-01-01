Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Greenfield

Go
Greenfield restaurants
Toast

Greenfield restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Wild Roots Eatery - Greenfield

201 Main Street, Greenfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Breakfast Burrito$13.25
Eggs, Black Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Sour Cream, Salsa, with Choice of Sweet Italian Sausage or Bacon
Breakfast Burrito$10.50
Egg, Onion, Red Pepper, Tomatoes, Cheddar with Choice of Sweet Italian Sausage or Bacon
Spicy Breakfast Burrito$12.25
Seasoned Eggs, Salsa, Sour Cream, Avocado, Cheedar Cheese, with Kitchen Ghost Pepper Siracha
More about Wild Roots Eatery - Greenfield
Posada Grill image

 

Posada’s Tavern - 238 Main St

238 Main Street , Greenfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$13.00
Grilled Chicken
Asada Burrito$14.00
Grilled Steak
Picadillo burrito$14.00
Ground Beef
More about Posada’s Tavern - 238 Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenfield

Arugula Salad

Cake

Caesar Salad

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Hot Chocolate

Turkey Melts

Map

More near Greenfield to explore

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Chicopee

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet

Hadley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1878 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (358 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston