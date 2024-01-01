Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Greenfield

Go
Greenfield restaurants
Toast

Greenfield restaurants that serve chopped salad

Magpie image

PIZZA

Magpie

21 Bank Row, Greenfield

Avg 4.5 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Chop Salad$14.00
More about Magpie
Consumer pic

 

The Farm Table

219 South Street, Bernardston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$13.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Chickpeas, Grape Tomatoes, Mozzarella Pearls, Bacon, Jalapeno Ranch
More about The Farm Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenfield

Arugula Salad

Cheeseburgers

Turkey Melts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chili

Muffins

Cake

Burritos

Map

More near Greenfield to explore

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Chicopee

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet

Hadley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1970 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (336 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston