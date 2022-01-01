Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Greenfield

Greenfield restaurants
Greenfield restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Denny’s Pantry image

 

Denny’s Pantry

469 Bernardston rd, Greenfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club$9.50
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
More about Denny’s Pantry
Item pic

 

Thai Blue Ginger

298 Main St, Greenfield

Avg 4.4 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Grilled Chicken$15.00
Satay-style marinated chicken breast served with steamed broccoli, snow peas, and carrots and sides of our homemade peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
More about Thai Blue Ginger

