COLD-PRESSED JUICE + ACAI BOWLS + SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

222 NE 24th St #106 • $$

Amazonia$14.50
Acai, Banana, Pineapple and Raw Honey. Topped with Granola, Pineapple, Banana, Strawberries and Coconut Flakes
Berry Xtreme$12.00
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Whey Vanilla Protein, Strawberry, Banana and Raw Honey.
Custom Smoothie$11.50
Gainz Smoothie$12.00
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Maca, Cacao, Banana, (Isolated or Vegan) Chocolate Protein, Cinnamon and Dates.
Gainz Bowl$14.00
Coconut Meat, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maca, Dates (Isolated or Vegan) Chocolate Protien Cacao and Cinnamon. Toppings: Banana, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Bee Pollen, Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries and Bar Figs
Lean & Mean$15.00
Acai - Guarana and Strawberries. Toppings: Granola, Coconut Meat, Strawberries, Mango, Kiwi, Goji Berries and a Side of Raw Honey
The Knockout$16.50
Acai , Banana, Whey Protein and Raw Honey.
Topped with Almond Butter, Mixed Nuts, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberries and Coconut Flakes
P.B Grind$15.00
Acai - Guarana, Banana, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Whey Protein. Toppings: Granola, Cacao Nibs, Strawberries, Blueberries and Kiwi
Luscious$15.00
A base of Acai, Pineapple, Banana, Raw Honey
Topped with: Chia Pudding, Mixed Nuts, Strawberries, Mango and Coconut Flakes
Adjust Yourself 12 oz$11.25
Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Parsley, Lemon, Cilantro and Ginger
222 NE 24th St #106

Miami FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:30 pm
