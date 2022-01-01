Go
Greengrass Cafe

We are your local neighborhood café, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner! Swing on through to enjoy some great food and a relaxing atmosphere.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1904 Campbell Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (224 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Fruit Cup$4.50
Buffalo Chicken Melt$14.00
Grilled chicken breast or chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a telera roll
Side Mac & Cheese$4.00
Royal with Cheese$13.00
1/3 lb patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese
Side Salad$5.00
The Veggie Sandwich$11.50
Heated spinach, green peppers, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pesto served on sourdough bread!
Bacon Cheddar$13.75
1/3rd lb. patty with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and two stripes of bacon
Turkey Club$11.75
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on white bread
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1904 Campbell Rd

La Crosse WI

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
