greenhaus
welcome to the shizershow. all of our beers are self-serve. and you are able to self-order from your table. treat yourself to the plant tour, relax, unwind, and just be yourself.
1124 Church st
Location
Lynchburg VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
