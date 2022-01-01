Go
Greenhouse Biloxi

152 G E Ohr

Popular Items

Latte$3.75
12 oz hot/16 oz iced
Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.25
Local Farm egg and Provolone cheese on a simple biscuit
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit$6.75
Conecuh bacon local, farm egg, & provolone cheese on a simple Biscuit
Ham Sandwich$12.00
Sliced black forest ham, brie, local lettuce, honey mustard & onion jam (thats HOUSE MADE honey mustard and Onion jam! YUM!!
(we think this is amazing with a fried egg, just sayin)
Special Savory Biscuit$3.75
Call for daily selection.
Special Sweet Biscuit$3.75
Call for daily selection.
Special Biscuit Plate$8.75
Two special biscuits of your choice with a side.
Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Sliced turkey, local lettuce, tomato, avocado & house made honey mustard.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Chicken salad with pecans, cranberries, celery, and garam marsala on Multigrain bread with mayo, tomato, and local lettuce. Come with Fruit or Chips
Pour Over$3.00
12 oz
152 G E Ohr

Biloxi MS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
