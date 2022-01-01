Go
Toast

Greenhouse Cafe RBNY

Come in and enjoy!

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Butternut Coconut Curry$5.00
-Latte$5.50
Not a short latte. 12oz.
Dona Chai Latte$5.50
Masala chai latte made with the best single-origin & direct trade ingredients sourced from farms around the world. More natural sweetness in the spices, so less sugar in your cup.
Drip$2.00
washed Ethiopia Heirloom From Qirtira Goyo. smooth, silky body with a tart, mellow finish. honey steeped aromatics. flavors of cashew and pine.
Rocket Fuel on Tap$6.00
Drink me.
You ever been to Café Du Monde? Like an iced cafe au lait, but add Vermont Maple Syrup.
Assemble Your Own$5.00
-Mocha$6.00
Coconut milk couverture chocolate from Raaka. High cocoa butter content. Melted with espresso, and cascaded into choice of milk.
Overnights Oats$9.00
chai, dried cherries, coconut yogurt, almond milk
Matcha Latte$6.00
Made with wakatake matcha from Marukyu-Koyamaen (MK), sourced by In Pursuit of Tea. MK has been growing tea and seeking the highest quality leaves since 1688.
-Americano$4.00
Espresso and water. Similar to drip. More body.
See full menu

Location

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive

Rockaway Park NY

Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Meat Up Grill

No reviews yet

From our insanely tasty burgers and fried chicken sandwiches to the ultimate truffle honey grilled cheese and bbq rib egg rolls. We've got you covered! We also have a full line of vegan salad bowls and a hands-on milkshakes.

Cuisine by Claudette

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Cuisine by Claudette app! With three locations and growing quickly, we want to make your Claudette’s experience as delicious, easy, and awesome as possible. We know sometimes you just need a Superfood smoothie STAT or maybe a melty, gooey, impossibly healthy Disco Biscuit and we want to make your appetite’s dreams come true in a jiffy. With the Cuisine by Claudette app, not only can you skip the lines (and yes sometimes they are long because well…we are #trending and make REAL food, made to order and it’s divine for every mood and occasion) but you will automatically be signed up for the Claudette Cash Rewards Program which will earn you cash value points to redeem whenever you want with a special birthday 🎁 🎂 💰 💵 cash reward as our way of saying we love and celebrate you! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

The Wharf Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rocco’s of Roc Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY !

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston