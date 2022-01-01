Go
Greenhouse Craft Food

FARM TO TABLE FOR THE ‘BURBS

SANDWICHES

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1456 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Jr. Burger$7.00
Turkey Club$10.00
Sourdough, house-smoked turkey, bacon, sharp cheese, herb mayo, avocado, tomato jam, lettuce
Kids Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Grilled Cheese$9.00
Sourdough, cheddar, spicy pimento, side of tomato basil soup dip. Add Turkey for $3.50, or Bacon for $2.00
Local Burger$7.50
Sweet bun, 1/3 lb. local ground beef, house-made pickles local tomatoes and baby greens, house sauce. Add GF bun $1.50, cheese $1.00, bacon $2.00, avocado $1.50, egg $2.00
Chef's Salad$13.50
Roasted corn pico, smoked turkey, bacon, queso fresco, avocado, egg, tortilla strips
Yardbird$9.50
Sweet bun, all natural grilled chicken breast with your choice of OG - Round Rock Honey-Chipotle sauce, queso fresco, tomatoes, house-made pickles -or- Buffalo-style, blue cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, house-made pickles
Mac & Cheese
Low Carb Bowl$14.00
With your choice of Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Tofu, Black Drum (+$2). With queso fresco, zucchini, peppers, onion, broccoli, cauliflower, avocado.
Greenhouse BLT$9.50
Sourdough, bacon, greens, local tomatoes, fried farm egg, mayo, jalapeno maple jelly
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd

Round Rock TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
